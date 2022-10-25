Karachi’s Dairy Farmers Refuse to Fix Milk Prices at Rs. 170

Karachi’s Dairy & Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) has refused to fix the milk prices at Rs. 170 per liter after its talks with the Commissioner of the metropolis failed to build a consensus.

According to the details, the previous price list for dairy was released in December last year, which fixed the price at Rs. 120/liter.

However, Commissioner Karachi has allowed the farmers to increase the price to Rs. 170/liter, which they have rejected because the current price in the financial hub stands between Rs. 180-200 per liter.

Also, DCFA’s President, Shakri Gujjar, has claimed that the Commissioner has promised them about announcing a new price within a day.

Previously, the DCFA threatened to hike up the prices because the district administration launched a crackdown against multiple milk sellers for profiteering.

ALSO READ Adiala Jail Houses Almost 2x More Prisoners Than Its Capacity

That is why Gujjar asked the authorities about reasons for conducting an operation against the retailers, as it was the union, which inflated the milk prices in the metropolis.

He claimed that the Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Karachi are persecuting the milk sellers.