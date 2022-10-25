Sindh High Court Orders Action Against Encroachment by December

The Sindh High Court has ordered an effective operation against illegal encroachment on Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme (PECHS).

The decision was taken during a hearing before a bench headed by Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi in this regard on Tuesday.

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karachi-East district to eliminate all encroachments by December 14. The court also ordered the police and rangers to assist with the operation.

The judge inquired the DC and the district’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) about the efforts undertaken against encroachments, saying that it is a 50-year-old allotment, and the land is continuously being encroached upon.

Justice Rizvi directed the authorities to at least develop a strategy, and that the police and ranger forces will be deployed as necessary.

The police disclosed that an operation had been undertaken, but it was met with opposition. The judge suggested using the Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos of the Sindh police instead of regular policemen.

The bench inquired how many personnel will be required, and directed to use women personnel in case of a hostage situation, adding that the authorities only take action after the encroachment has occurred instead of being proactive.