Even Age of Empires is Coming to Phones Now

Moving to smartphones seems to be the new trend for major video games these days. PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Fortnite are old news now, but more and more franchises have been making their way to mobile phones such as Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends, and more.

Now it’s time for the legendary strategy game Age of Empires to join the fray as announced by Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios. The announcement comes from Age of Empires’ 25th-anniversary broadcast, during which the company confirmed that the title is coming to iOS and Android.

This is not the first time Age of Empires has come to mobile phones, but this seems to be the most promising adaptation yet. Microsoft released Age of Empires: Castle Siege and Age of Empires: World Domination on mobile phones in 2015, but neither of them managed to last long. Castle Siege, which was a tower defense game similar to DOTA 2, only lasted four years while World Domination, a real-time strategy game, was shut down within a year.

Trailer

The teaser trailer for Age of Empires Mobile is quite brief, and it shows no gameplay just yet, but it will be interesting to see how the developers manage to scale down the massive strategy game for mobile phones. That being said, there is no launch date either as the trailer only says “coming soon”.

This is Microsoft’s latest attempt to capture the lucrative mobile gaming market, and it’s already busy with its major Activision Blizzard acquisition which is set to complete in 2023. Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal for mobile phones received backlash for favoring pay-to-win strategies, but we hope to see better following Microsoft’s acquisition of the major gaming studio.