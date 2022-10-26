SBP Appoints Sindh Bank as Stamp Duty Collection Agent

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has appointed Sindh Bank Limited as the agent for collecting stamp duty in Sindh under the Board of Revenue E-Stamping project.

According to an official press release, the agreement was signed on Monday at the central bank’s headquarters in Karachi. The accord was signed on behalf of Sindh Bank by Syed Assaad Ali Shah, SEVP-Group Business Head-Sindh, and on behalf of the SBP by Qader Bakhsh, Director of Finance.

Imran Samad, President, and CEO of Sindh Bank, along with his senior management team, attended the signing ceremony, as did Saleemullah, SBP’s Executive Director of Financial Resources Management Group.

Speaking at the event, Saleemullah, Executive Director SBP, was optimistic that Sindh Bank would assist taxpayers with quality services through its branch network and would assist the provincial government in mobilizing stamp duty receipts across the region.

Sindh Bank President and CEO Imran Samad commended SBP for nominating the commercial bank to collect government receipts. He stated that Sindh Bank’s goal is to make life easier for its customers and to help the provincial government collect desired revenue.