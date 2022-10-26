Tamasha Brings Ad-Free Live Streaming of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT platform, is live-streaming all the matches from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in high definition and exclusively ad-free for smartphone users.

Users can enjoy complete ad-free streaming of the T20 World Cup on the Tamasha platform. Subscribers of all telcos of Pakistan can access the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Tamasha by opting for daily, weekly, and monthly packages.

Additionally, subscribers of Jazz prepaid bundles of Weekly Super Max, Monthly Super Duper, or Monthly Max get Tamasha subscription as part of their prepaid bundle, whereas postpaid users can subscribe to Tamasha’s monthly package which will be added to their monthly billing.

“Tamasha was launched earlier this year with the objective of providing accessible, on-the-go content to users. Committed to developing an ecosystem which supports the evolving needs of individuals, Tamasha is the go-to app for news and entertainment,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz.

Tamasha is available on Android and iOS stores along with a website. Users can stream over 70 live channels, exclusive movies, dramas, and shows over Wi-Fi as well as mobile broadband.

Tamasha’s T20 World Cup subscription packages can be availed through a variety of payment options for all mobile operators including mobile balance, JazzCash, EasyPaisa, credit, and debit cards.

Most of the content can be accessed for free, however, premium content can be unlocked by subscribing to pocket-friendly packages.