Prime Minister’s Upcoming China Visit to Speed Up CPEC Development

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go to China next week to discuss various projects, including measures to fast-track the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The visit is expected to advance the broad-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the signing of a number of Memorandums of Understanding/Agreements in various areas, as well as to consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the aftermath of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) scheduled for today (27 October).

According to the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz is visiting at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China’s State Council. “Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang,” read an official statement.

This would be the PM’s first visit to China since taking office in April 2022, following his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16th, 2022. The Prime Minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the Communist Party of China’s historic 20th National Congress.

Both sides are expected to review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister traveled to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). During his visit to the Kingdom, the Prime Minister met with MbS and members of his entourage in a bilateral meeting. He also spoke at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference during the visit.