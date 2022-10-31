Are E-Cigarettes Less Harmful Than Regular Cigarettes?

A new study by the University of Louisville (UofL) has shown that e-cigarettes can cause damage to the heart just like traditional cigarettes. The study suggests that exposure to specific chemicals within e-cigarette liquids (e-liquids) promotes arrhythmias and the heart’s electrical conduction.

As per the details, in experiments conducted on mice, scientists found that e-cigarettes can cause irregular heartbeats in mice. Irregular heartbeats can in turn cause a number of potentially fatal complications, including strokes, blood clots, and, in severe cases, heart attacks.

The study states that the heart rate of mice exposed to vape smoke decreased immediately after the experiment and increased again moments later. This is because of specific chemicals that are present in fruity and menthol-flavored vapes. Concerningly, these flavors are becoming increasingly popular among young people.

According to the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the heart rate of smokers slows down after 20 minutes after smoking a cigarette and then paces back up. Alex Carll, the lead researcher in the study, said that “Our findings demonstrate that short-term exposure to e-cigarettes can destabilize heart rhythm through specific chemicals within e-liquids.”

Vape use among children in the US and the United Kingdom (UK) is increasing substantially. According to statistics, 2.6 million young people in the US use e-cigarettes on a regular basis.