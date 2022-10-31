DG Khan is Getting a New Dam Worth Rs. 8 Billion

The Sorra dam, which would collect rainwater in the DG Khan hill torrent area, will begin construction in December this year at an estimated cost of Rs. 8 billion in total.

According to an official source at the Project Management Office (PMO) for Punjab Barrages, Rehabilitation & Modernization, the provincial government is launching a water conservation plan, and 10,000 acres of land would be irrigated as a result.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has funded the project’s planning, with the provincial government bearing building costs.

The official also stated that section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act had been fulfilled, with an expected 1,700 acres of land bought for the project in question following a price evaluation.

The Sorra dam will be constructed in Sanghar town in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan district to contain water from hill torrents and is expected to take five years to complete. According to the official, the project will also create employment opportunities for local residents and boost tourism in the area.

The project was initially proposed a year ago, but the recent monsoon season demonstrated the need to expedite the construction of the planned dams.