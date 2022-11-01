DC Islamabad Bans Transfer and Allotment in Several Housing Schemes Including Gulberg Greens

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Irfan Nawaz Memon, has barred 12 cooperative housing societies from new allotments due to unfinished layout plans (LOP) and non-approval by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as other relevant authorities.
In this regard, DC Islamabad issued a notification and imposed a comprehensive ban on the new allotments and the transfers of 12 housing societies, including Gulberg Greens, in the federal capital, except with the advance approval of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.
ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد/ رجسٹرار کوآپریٹو ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی نے بارہ ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹیز پر نئی الاٹمنٹ پر مکمل پابندی لگا دی ،
ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹیز پر یہ پابندی لے آؤٹ پلان مکمل نہ ہونے پر اور سی ڈی اے سے نقشہ جات کی منظوری نہ ہونے پر کی گئی ہے ، @ICTA_GoP @CDAthecapital @DrMAbdullahTab1 pic.twitter.com/LXm0GoELIs
As per the notification, new memberships of the plots will not be granted in these societies, while the sale and purchase of fully constructed houses will also require permission from the Registrar.
Below is the list of housing societies, which have been barred from new allotments and transfers:
|Serial No.
|Society
|1.
|IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) including Gulberg Greens
|2.
|Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS)
|3.
|Federation of Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS)
|4.
|Services Cooperative Housing Society (SCHS)
|5.
|Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society (PMCHS)
|6.
|Islamabad Farming Cooperative Housing Society (IFCHS)
|7.
|NA Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS)
|8.
|Cabinet Division Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CDECHS)
|9.
|Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MIECHS)
|10
|Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS)
|11.
|Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (SSECHS)
|12.
|CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBRECHS)