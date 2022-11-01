Shakib Says Bangladesh ‘Not Here to Win World Cup’ Ahead of India Clash

Bangladeshi skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, sees slim chances of beating India in the next game in the T20 World Cup 2022.

While many teams are considered minnows in the mega events, rarely does a captain state his own team as too weak to win the World Cup. Talking to the media ahead of the big game against India, the Bangladeshi captain seemed to be in low spirits as he wrote off the probability of Bangladesh defeating India.

He also stated that they are not a team good enough to win the World Cup. On the other hand, India has a good chance of ending up as champions. Hence there are little chances of Bangladesh winning against India.

“India are the favorites heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup. If we win against India, it will be an upset and we will try our best to upset India,” said the Bangladeshi skipper.

Although Shakib has termed their victory as an ‘upset’, Pakistan will be hoping for India to lose this match as it will help pave their way to the semi-finals provided other results also go their way.