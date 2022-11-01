PCB Announces Ticket Prices for Pakistan Vs. England Test Series

With less than a month remaining to the start of the historic Test series between Pakistan and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced ticket prices for the first Test, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1-5 December.

Ticket prices for the Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad, and Azhar Mahmood Stands – the four VIP Enclosures – have been fixed at Rs. 500, while the Premier Enclosures, which include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat Stands, have been fixed at Rs. 250 each day.

Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 1000 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/ Payments can be made using Easypaisa/Jazzcash/credit card/Nift options, while the helpline number is 042 111 BOOKME. The tickets will be delivered to the buyers at the provided addresses.

The Rawalpindi Test will be the first between the two sides in Pakistan since 2005, and their first-ever meeting at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in the traditional format, which has to date staged 12 Tests since December 1993. Since the revival of international cricket in 2019, Pakistan has played four Tests at this venue against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia, winning two and drawing two.

The Rawalpindi Test, as well as the Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December) matches, will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ticket prices for these two matches will be announced in due course. Pakistan is fifth on the table with a 4-3 record in four out of a maximum of six series (51.85%), while England is 7-8 in five series (38.6%). Australia and South Africa are occupying the top two positions with success percentages of 70 and 60, respectively.

The Test series will be part of the second leg of the England tour. In September, England played seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore, winning a closely and keenly contested series 4-3. England has already named a strong 15-player squad, which will be captained by Ben Stokes.

Zakir Khan, Director – International Cricket: “We experienced an unprecedented 95 percent crowd turnout when the two sides featured in the seven-match T20I series in Karachi and Lahore, which helped in showcasing Pakistan as a cricket-loving country. The same two sides will now participate in the purist format of the game. We have continued to value our fans by maintaining affordable prices.

For the passionate Rawalpindi and Islamabad cricket fans, it is a great opportunity to attend the match and be part of the historic Test between the two sides that enjoy massive following and fan base. It is also a chance for the parents to bring their children so that they can watch modern-day stars in action and be attracted to cricket and eventually fall in love with this great sport.

Some of the important information for ticket-holders:

At the time of purchasing an online ticket, please enter your valid ID card/B-Form number and show it to the Bookme representative while entering the stadium

Entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket.

It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives, and any sharp objects into the stadium

No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, or any flag except the Pakistani flag are allowed in the stadium

Ticket issuance is subject to the Organisers’ terms and conditions, which are available at www.bookme.pk, specific venues, and locations

All persons, including children above 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match