Shehroze Kashif Enters Guinness Book of World Records as Youngest to Scale K2 and Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has been recognized as the youngest person to summit K-2 and Mount Everest by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Shehroze Kashif has the record for summiting some of the world’s highest peaks at a young age. While Shehroze holds several national and international records to his name, he was just listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest mountaineer to conquer the world’s two tallest peaks.

ALSO READ ICC Ambassador Hafeez Departs for Australia for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Matches

Shehroze Kashif, at the age of 19, became the youngest person to climb Mount Everest and K-2. Shehroze, also known as the Broad Boy, expressed his delight at the acknowledgment of his record by the Guinness Book of World Records 2023 on his Twitter account.