Submarine Cable Fault Disrupts Internet Services Across Pakistan

A fault in one of the international submarine cables, the SMW5, has been reported, resulting in degraded internet services across the country, ProPakistani has confirmed from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Internet service providers (ISPs) across Pakistan have been notified by PTCL that an outage in one of the international upstream networks has occurred once again.

Standard arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been futile so far, with eastbound traffic impacted heavily due to pending issues that are still unresolved.