Suzuki GSX 125 Vs. Honda CB 125F — Is Either of Them Any Good?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched the all-new GSX 125 to compete in Pakistan’s second-largest bike segment. Its reception has been lukewarm as the 125cc bike segment already has several strong contenders.
One such contender is Honda CB 125F. Atlas Honda launched the new bikes in January 2019 as a successor to Honda CG 125 Delux and a competitor to Yamaha YBR 125.
This article will compare the two bikes to see which one is a better value. Let us dive in:
Styling
GSX 125
GSX 125 has a sleek and modern-looking design with stylish alloy wheels, a brushed aluminum three-piece handlebar a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.
A chiseled fuel tank with large air scoops on the side gives it a beefy look. The black and silver panels, brushed aluminum footpeg braces on either side and a large exhaust give the GSX 125 a sporty flair.
The tail features body-colored panels on either side, a contemporary rear-mounted rack, and a modern taillight for a sharp look.
CB 125F
CB 125F also has an aggressive stance, a sporty fuel-tank design, and matte-black alloy wheels. A distinctive design element on the side is a large matte-black exhaust and sharp panels that enhance the overall look.
Although not as aggressive as YBR 125, CB 125F’s tail is also lifted, and features a modern taillight, giving it a sporty feel.
Dimensions
The measurements of both motorcycles are as follows:
|Measurements
|Suzuki GSX 125
|Honda CB 125F
|Overall Length
|1,990 mm
|2,043 mm
|Overall Width
|755 mm
|742 mm
|Overall Height
|1,075 mm
|1,095 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,270 mm
|1,294 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|120 mm
|Weight
|126 kg
|122 kg
Performance
Suzuki GSX 125
GSX 125 features a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.
GSX 125 has a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.
The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.
Honda CB 125F
YBR 125 also has a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 11 hp and 9.5 Nm of torque, giving it a slight edge over GSX 125 in terms of power and torque.
It has a fuel economy of 40-45 kilometers per liter, as claimed by various owners, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a forward shift pattern.
The bike has a single-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.
Features
Both bikes have the following features:
|Features
|Suzuki GSX 125
|Honda CB 125F
|Starter System
|Self-Start Only
|Self and Kick-Start
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14.2 Liters
|12.3 Liter
|Fuel Gauge
|Yes
|Yes
|Balance Shaft or Minimal Vibrations
|Unknown
|No
|Return Shift Pattern
|Yes
|No
|Adjustable Rear Suspension
|Yes
|Yes
|High Beam Flasher
|Yes
|No
|Handle-Mounted Choke Lever
|Yes
|No
|Gear-Position Indicator
|Yes
|No
|Handle-bar Counter-Weights
|Yes
|Yes
|Kill-Switch
|No
|No
Price
The prices of both bikes are as follows:
|Models
|Prices (Rs.)
|Yamaha
|CB 125F
|283,900
|Suzuki
|GSX 125
|359,000
Verdict
In terms of features, Suzuki GSX 125 has several major improvements over Honda CB 125F. Although, a price premium of Rs. 75,100 is unreasonable.
Pakistanis have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Suzuki’s new bike in hopes that it would offer a cheaper option in the 125 segments. Unfortunately, that is not the case here.
In terms of value for money, both bikes fail in this comparison — CB 125F for its lack of features, and GSX 125 for its ridiculously high price tag. The best value for money in the 125cc segment is still Yamaha YBR 125.