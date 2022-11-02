Suzuki GSX 125 Vs. Honda CB 125F — Is Either of Them Any Good?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched the all-new GSX 125 to compete in Pakistan’s second-largest bike segment. Its reception has been lukewarm as the 125cc bike segment already has several strong contenders.

One such contender is Honda CB 125F. Atlas Honda launched the new bikes in January 2019 as a successor to Honda CG 125 Delux and a competitor to Yamaha YBR 125.

This article will compare the two bikes to see which one is a better value. Let us dive in:

Styling

GSX 125

GSX 125 has a sleek and modern-looking design with stylish alloy wheels, a brushed aluminum three-piece handlebar a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.

A chiseled fuel tank with large air scoops on the side gives it a beefy look. The black and silver panels, brushed aluminum footpeg braces on either side and a large exhaust give the GSX 125 a sporty flair.

The tail features body-colored panels on either side, a contemporary rear-mounted rack, and a modern taillight for a sharp look.

CB 125F

CB 125F also has an aggressive stance, a sporty fuel-tank design, and matte-black alloy wheels. A distinctive design element on the side is a large matte-black exhaust and sharp panels that enhance the overall look.

Although not as aggressive as YBR 125, CB 125F’s tail is also lifted, and features a modern taillight, giving it a sporty feel.

Dimensions

The measurements of both motorcycles are as follows:

Measurements Suzuki GSX 125 Honda CB 125F Overall Length 1,990 mm 2,043 mm Overall Width 755 mm 742 mm Overall Height 1,075 mm 1,095 mm Wheelbase 1,270 mm 1,294 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 120 mm Weight 126 kg 122 kg

Performance

Suzuki GSX 125

GSX 125 features a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

GSX 125 has a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Honda CB 125F

YBR 125 also has a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 11 hp and 9.5 Nm of torque, giving it a slight edge over GSX 125 in terms of power and torque.

It has a fuel economy of 40-45 kilometers per liter, as claimed by various owners, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a forward shift pattern.

The bike has a single-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Features

Both bikes have the following features:

Features Suzuki GSX 125 Honda CB 125F Starter System Self-Start Only Self and Kick-Start Fuel Tank Capacity 14.2 Liters 12.3 Liter Fuel Gauge Yes Yes Balance Shaft or Minimal Vibrations Unknown No Return Shift Pattern Yes No Adjustable Rear Suspension Yes Yes High Beam Flasher Yes No Handle-Mounted Choke Lever Yes No Gear-Position Indicator Yes No Handle-bar Counter-Weights Yes Yes Kill-Switch No No

Price

The prices of both bikes are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) Yamaha CB 125F 283,900 Suzuki GSX 125 359,000

Verdict

In terms of features, Suzuki GSX 125 has several major improvements over Honda CB 125F. Although, a price premium of Rs. 75,100 is unreasonable.

Pakistanis have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Suzuki’s new bike in hopes that it would offer a cheaper option in the 125 segments. Unfortunately, that is not the case here.

In terms of value for money, both bikes fail in this comparison — CB 125F for its lack of features, and GSX 125 for its ridiculously high price tag. The best value for money in the 125cc segment is still Yamaha YBR 125.