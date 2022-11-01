Atlas Honda Raises Bike Prices For The 7th Time in 2022

Atlas Honda has once again increased its bike prices, making it the seventh price hike in just one year.

The development comes after Yamaha Motor Pakistan also announced a massive price increase in its bike lineup earlier. It is pertinent to mention that both companies have not cited any reason behind the hike, however, one can point to the unstable US dollar rate as a probably cause.

The following are the updated prices for Honda Bikes, which are effective immediately:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD70 116,500 121,500 5,000 CD70 DREAM 124,500 129,900 5,400 PRIDOR 155,900 161,900 6,000 CG125 179,900 185,900 6,400 CG125SE 210,900 219,500 9,000 CB125F 273,900 283,900 10,000 CB150F 338,900 353,900 15,000 CB150F SE 342,900 357,900 15,000

Since the beginning of 2022, both Atlas Honda and Yamaha have announced significant price hikes. But, the former has raised its rates more than other bike makers in Pakistan.

If bike prices continue to rise at this rate, the majority of potential purchasers will be unable to afford them soon.