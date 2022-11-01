Atlas Honda Raises Bike Prices For The 7th Time in 2022

Atlas Honda has once again increased its bike prices, making it the seventh price hike in just one year.
The development comes after Yamaha Motor Pakistan also announced a massive price increase in its bike lineup earlier. It is pertinent to mention that both companies have not cited any reason behind the hike, however, one can point to the unstable US dollar rate as a probably cause.
The following are the updated prices for Honda Bikes, which are effective immediately:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD70
|116,500
|121,500
|5,000
|CD70 DREAM
|124,500
|129,900
|5,400
|PRIDOR
|155,900
|161,900
|6,000
|CG125
|179,900
|185,900
|6,400
|CG125SE
|210,900
|219,500
|9,000
|CB125F
|273,900
|283,900
|10,000
|CB150F
|338,900
|353,900
|15,000
|CB150F SE
|342,900
|357,900
|15,000
Since the beginning of 2022, both Atlas Honda and Yamaha have announced significant price hikes. But, the former has raised its rates more than other bike makers in Pakistan.
If bike prices continue to rise at this rate, the majority of potential purchasers will be unable to afford them soon.