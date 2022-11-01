Atlas Honda Raises Bike Prices For The 7th Time in 2022

By Salman Ahmed | Published Nov 1, 2022 | 11:07 am

Atlas Honda has once again increased its bike prices, making it the seventh price hike in just one year.

The development comes after Yamaha Motor Pakistan also announced a massive price increase in its bike lineup earlier. It is pertinent to mention that both companies have not cited any reason behind the hike, however, one can point to the unstable US dollar rate as a probably cause.

ALSO READ

The following are the updated prices for Honda Bikes, which are effective immediately:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
CD70 116,500 121,500 5,000
CD70 DREAM 124,500 129,900 5,400
PRIDOR 155,900 161,900 6,000
CG125 179,900 185,900 6,400
CG125SE 210,900 219,500 9,000
CB125F 273,900 283,900 10,000
CB150F 338,900 353,900 15,000
CB150F SE 342,900 357,900 15,000

 

ALSO READ

Since the beginning of 2022, both Atlas Honda and Yamaha have announced significant price hikes. But, the former has raised its rates more than other bike makers in Pakistan.

If bike prices continue to rise at this rate, the majority of potential purchasers will be unable to afford them soon.

Salman Ahmed

close
>