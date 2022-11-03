FBR Chairman Directs to Intensify Enforcement Efforts to Meet Tax Collection Target

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad Thursday directed Chief Commissioners of field formations in Karachi to intensify enforcement efforts to ensure that the tax collection target of Rs 536.53 billion for November is met.

The chairman chaired the Chief Commissioners conference at the Large Tax Office (LTO) Karachi. The Chief Commissioners of all Regional Tax Offices, Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), and Corporate Tax Offices of Karachi gave detailed presentations to the tax authorities.

The conference discussed the strategy to meet the second quarter fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) target to overcome the revenue shortfall of Rs. 21 billion in October.

The chairman directed the Chief Commissioners to enforce the filing of returns and focus on the recovery of arrears and clear pending cases in courts and appeals. The Chief Commissioners of Regional Tax Offices of Quetta and Hyderabad also gave presentations.

The chairman would chair the Collectors of Customs conference in Karachi on Friday.

The FBR is working on a strategy to meet the revenue collection target set for the second quarter (October-Dec) of FY23 in consultation with the Chief Commissioners of the LTOs/MTUs/RTOs.