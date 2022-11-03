Iftikhar Ahmed Hits the Biggest Six of 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan posted a handsome total of 185 runs against South Africa in the fourth match of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia, thanks to hard-hitting from the middle-order batters.

While batting first, Pakistan did not get off to a good start, losing both openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, in no time, but Mohammad Haris hit some breathtaking strokes to lay the foundation for a big total.

At one point, it appeared that the Men in Green would set a lower target, but Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scored 51 and 52 runs, respectively, while Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Haris scored 28 runs each.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmad, who scored 51 off 35 balls including two maximums and three boundaries, also hit the longest six of the Super 12s stage with a 106-meter hit on mid-wicket.

The Babar Azam-led side is currently in command after left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah struck early in the innings and dismissed opening batter, Quinton de Kock, and middle-order hard hitter, Rilee Rossouw.