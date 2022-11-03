Shadab Khan Joins Rizwan, Inches Closer to Shahid Afridi’s Record

Shadab Khan has equaled Mohammad Rizwan’s record to win the third-highest number of T20I Player of the Match awards for Pakistan. He is now one award short of joining Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez at the top.

Shadab Khan delivered an exceptional all-round performance in a crucial match against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022. The star player rocked the SCG with his mighty sixes as he smashed the second-fastest half-century of the tournament consuming only 20 balls.

Shadab Khan also shifted momentum with the ball by taking two key wickets in his very first over. For his all-round show, Shadab Khan was declared the Man of the Match against South Africa.

Bagging his 10th Man of the Match Award in T20I cricket, Shadab Khan leveled Mohammad Rizwan on the list of winning the most number of awards. He is also just one award shy of Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez who are tied at the top with 11 each.

Seeing his fine form, Shadab Khan is expected to jump over Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez’s record soon in the upcoming contests.