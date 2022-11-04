Miftah Ismail Calls for Strict Gun Laws After Imran Khan’s Assassination Attempt

Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Miftah Ismail, stated that gun regulations should be changed since firearms are too freely available in Pakistan.

These remarks came earlier today after Imran Khan was hurt in a gunshot incident during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Wazirabad yesterday.

In a tweet, the Minister denounced the awful shooting on Imran Khan’s container and expressed his condolences to the victims, expressing that the incident reminded him of the attack on the former Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal in 2018.

He stressed that not a single politician is safe and in light of the recent incident, some facts are to be noted; first that there are too many guns [sic] in the country; second that it is all too easy for just anyone to attain a gun; and third that once they acquire a weapon, everyone believes they have the right to take the law into their own hands and rectify what they consider to be wrong.

And keeping the above points in view, Miftah stressed the need for a change in the present gun laws and the advocacy for tolerance.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman, was shot in both legs during a shooting incident during the “Haqeeqi Azadi March” on Thursday.

The PTI leader, Faisal Javed Khan, was also injured as a result of the shooting. One of the perpetrators was apprehended. Imran was rushed to Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital where he was operated. Imran met with top party officials earlier today and he is scheduled to address the country this evening.