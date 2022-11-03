Imran Khan Firing: Pakistan Army Condemns Attack on Chairman PTI

As condemnations after the attack on Chairman PTI Imran Khan and wishes for his speedy recovery pour in, Pakistan Army has also condemned the assassination attempt on the former Primer Minister.

In an official statement issued by the Directorate General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the firing incident during the long march near Gujranwala is highly condemnable.

Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those in this unfortunate incident, the statement from the ISPR added.

Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Umar Dar, and Imran Khan’s Media Manager Arshad have also been injured in the attack earlier today.