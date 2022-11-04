Muneeba Ali Becomes Only the 4th Pakistani Batter to Score ODI Century

Muneeba Ali has become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to score a century in a women’s ODI. Overall, this was Pakistan women’s sixth ODI century in history.

Muneeba achieved the feat during the ongoing first ODI between Pakistan and Ireland. The opener brought up her century in only 108 balls as she along with fellow opener, Sidra Ameen, took the attack to the Irish bowlers.

Previously, only three Pakistani batters have crossed the century mark. Sidra Ameen, who is closing in a century of her own, has already scored two centuries in ODI cricket while experienced opening batter, Javeria Khan, has also crossed the mark on two occasions. Former cricketer, Nain Abidi, was the other Pakistani centurion in ODIs.

Muneeba and Sidra also scored the highest partnership for Pakistan in history as they surpassed Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar’s 181-run partnership against the same opposition in 2013. They put on a partnership of 221 runs before Muneeba was sent back to the pavilion for a blistering innings of 107 off 112 balls.