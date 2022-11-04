Pakistan Sets New Women’s ODI Record With Mammoth Target for Ireland

Pakistan women registered their highest total in ODI cricket as they dismantled the Irish bowling attack in the first ODI between the two sides.

The Women in Green surpassed the 300-run mark for the first time in their cricket history as Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen scored scintillating centuries to help Pakistan to a huge total.

Muneeba and Sidra brought up the highest partnership for Pakistan in ODI cricket as they put on an opening stand of 220 before Muneeba was sent back to the pavilion shortly after reaching her century.

Sidra, on the other hand, broke the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter as she surpassed Javeria Khan’s record of 133* against Sri Lanka in 2015. Sidra became the first Pakistani batter in history to surpass 150-runs in an innings as she took the charge after scoring her third international century.

In the process, Sidra also became the Pakistani batter with the most centuries in ODIs as she surpassed Javeria’s record of two ODI centuries. Sidra ended up with 176* off 151 balls while Pakistan posted 335/3 on the board.