Sidra Ameen Breaks Record for Most Centuries by Pakistani Batters

Pakistan’s flamboyant opening batter, Sidra Ameen, broke the record for most centuries by a Pakistani batter as she scored a sensational ton against Ireland in the first ODI. Sidra is only one of four Pakistani batters to cross the century mark and no Pakistani batter has done it on more occasions than her.

ALSO READ Muneeba Ali Becomes Only the 4th Pakistani Batter to Score ODI Century

Sidra now has three centuries in ODI cricket as she surpassed experienced batter, Javeria Khan, who has scored two centuries in her 14-year international career. Apart from Sidra and Javeria, former cricketer, Nain Abidi, and opener, Muneeba Ali, have scored centuries for the Women in Green in ODIs.

Muneeba Ali also scored her first century in ODIs in the same match as both the openers put on a sensational opening stand of 221 runs. The two batters broke the record for Pakistan’s highest ODI partnership in the match as well.

Sidra brought up her sensational century in only 102 balls and is currently batting on 135 off 119 balls. The stylish opener also registered the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in 50-over cricket. She surpassed Javeria Khan’s 133* against Sri Lanka in 2015 in her historic knock.

The 30-year-old is currently batting on 142 off 125 balls as she looks set to guide Pakistan women to their highest total in ODIs. The Women in Green are on course to cross the 300-run mark for the first time in their history.