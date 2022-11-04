HEC Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Session

A session on raising awareness about the impact of breast cancer was held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat to educate female employees about the importance of self-care, early detection, and regular screening for this disease.

Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, in her remarks as the chief guest, termed the session a “significant step” to spread awareness because the health and well-being of employees, their families, and the community are of paramount importance when it comes to HEC’s social responsibilities.

She reminded the participants that we can take preventive measures by following the guiding principles of the Holy Quran, as it gives us the most viable solutions to our daily lives. She emphasized that adopting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining cleanliness are key to the prevention of many diseases.

Specialist Pathology, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital Islamabad, Dr. Kiran Riaz, apprised the audience that one out of eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer, and the mortality rate is high in South Asian countries as compared to western countries.

Dr. Kiran said that preventing cancer is kind of a big deal because no amount of fear or apprehension could change the test results. She highlighted the importance of self-screening and regular clinical check-ups every three years from the age of 20 to 40 and annual screening for women above the age of 40.

She insisted on choosing healthy diets enriched with protein and foods containing antioxidants. She expanded the horizons of the session by presenting a demo for self-screening at home by inviting a volunteer from the participants.

The doctor also informed the audience that at PIMS Hospital, a toll-free number 0213-873-7373 for breast cancer-related issues is active, where women and men can seek help regarding various challenges related to breast cancer.

The helpline provides a secure and credible gateway for women to ask questions and access information related to diagnosis and treatment-related challenges.

At PIMS, more advanced diagnostic and cancer treatment facilities are available where mammography and other initial screening tests are done free of cost.

Aayesha Ikram emphasized that despite having busy schedules at their jobs, all women must take time for self-care and take preventive measures. She stressed the need to make the right choices for a healthy life.

A breast cancer survivor was also invited to share her experience. She narrated the challenges and successes of her diagnosis and treatment. She advised the women to seek support from people around them, as support lessens the pain during this journey.

The Director General (Scholarships) of HEC, Aayesha Ikram, and female staff of HEC attended the session.