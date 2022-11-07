Aleem Khan Accused of Occupying State Land for Park View City

Former PTI leader Aleem Khan has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on account of selling government-owned land using forged documents. The first information report (FIR) was lodged on Sunday, according to media reports.

As per the FIR, officials of the Finance Department, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and the Irrigation Department assisted the real estate giant in selling state-owned land. Aleem Khan sold the land as the owner of Vision Developer Company, and the director of the LDA, Shafqat Niaz, and other alleged abettors have also been nominated in the FIR.

Additionally, Aleem Khan’s wife, Kiran Aleem Khan, and daughter, as office holders of Park View City and Vision Developers, are also included in the FIR.

The ACE, on Thursday, submitted a report with recommended actions against the nominated persons. The report states that the forged documents used to sell government-owned land were prepared by the officeholders of Park View City and Vision Developers with assistance from government officials.

The report highlights that over 100 kanals of land were illegally occupied through forged papers. The canal and escape channel lands in Mouza Bula Garhi and Mouza Kattar Band areas of Lahore were shown to be part of Park View City when in fact they belonged to the state.

Officials who were accused of abettors include a sub-engineer in the Irrigation Department, Javed Shabaz; Director LDA, Shafqat Niaz; and the patwari of Mouza Shahpur Kanjran, Haji Asghar. The FIR also includes the names of Shoaib Siddique and Atif Iftikhar.