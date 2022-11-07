All Initiatives Taken by CM Punjab for Overseas Pakistanis

Since assuming office for his second stint as Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has taken numerous initiatives in order to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

On the directions of CM Punjab, Vice Chairperson (VC) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hasan, has notified the constitution of a revenue center.

وزیراعلی پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی کی ہدایات کے مطابق پنجاب اوورسیز پاکستانیز کمیشن میں اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو فراہم کی جانے والی خدمات pic.twitter.com/T6GqBjYsGG — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 7, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis can obtain the documents of their land from the OPC Punjab’s revenue center at any time. OPC Punjab has also launched a mobile application. The application also lets overseas Pakistanis file complaints to relevant authorities.

A 24/7 helpline has been created at OPC Punjab. Overseas Pakistanis, regardless of their time zones, can seek help regarding various issues from OPC Punjab’s representatives.

OPC Punjab has also established a TEVTA Desk, enabling the children of overseas Pakistanis to receive technical and vocational education. Special courts have been set up in different districts of Punjab.

These courts have been tasked with providing expeditious justice to overseas Pakistanis. Moreover, a special bench has also been constituted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) that will hear cases of overseas Pakistanis.

A special counter for overseas Pakistanis has also been set up at Lahore Development Authority (LDA). They can seek guidance regarding all of their issues pertaining to the LDA.

OPC Punjab has set up a desk of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) which issues National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to overseas Pakistanis.