Babar Azam Practices Alone on Rest Day for Semi-Final Against New Zealand [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, opted to train alone in the optional training session ahead of Pakistan’s all-important semi-final clash against New Zealand in Sydney. No other Pakistani player took part in the optional practice session.

According to details, Babar batted in the nets for almost two hours as he bids to regain his form ahead of the blockbuster clash. Pakistan’s batting consultant for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden, was also present during the training session.

Pakistan’s all-format captain @babarazam258 opted to train alone in the optional training session ahead of Pakistan’s semi-final clash against New Zealand. No other Pakistani player took part in the optional practice session.#BabarAzam𓃵 #T20WorldCup2022 #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/pYxjDEdvbF — ProSports (@prosports_pk) November 8, 2022

Babar has been in a terrible run of form and has been unable to trouble the scorers in the ongoing tournament so far. He looked horribly out of touch in Pakistan’s last group game against Bangladesh. He was dismissed for 25 runs off 33 balls as he was unable to time the ball at all.

The 28-year-old has only scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike rate of 61.90 in the five innings he has played in the tournament. He will be aiming to get back to his best and help guide his team to the final of the mega-event.

ALSO READ Adam Gilchrist Opposes Shahid Afridi’s Advice for Babar Azam

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 9 November at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second semi-final will be played between England and India at Adelaide the following day.