Balochistan is Getting More Women-Only Police Stations

Balochistan’s Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Salman Chaudhary, announced the opening of two new women-only police stations in Turbat and Gwadar.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Quetta on Monday.

The IGP explained that a model women’s police station has already been operational in the provincial capital and playing an important role in providing legal services to women who were hesitant to approach police stations staffed by male officers to lodge their complaints.

He went on to say that plans for new female police stations were already underway and that they will be operating very soon. Only female officers will be assigned to these police stations, and they will get specialized training in dealing with crimes and conducting investigations.

He also stated that numerous programs have been launched in partnership with the UN and other institutions to improve the capabilities of female police officers according to modern standards.

The IGP also announced the recruitment of 280 more policewomen for the region, stating that they will be hired immediately at the ranks of assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables.

He further revealed that the police had responded to over 150 requests filed through the women’s safety app, which was created earlier this year to safeguard the safety of the province’s women.

He remarked that initiatives were being taken to safeguard minorities and transgender people in the province as well as to address their difficulties and that a relief center near the IGP’s office had been proposed in this respect.