How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi-Final [Live Streaming]

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 9 November.

The two sides will be hoping to perform at their best and seal a spot in the final of the mega-event. The two teams have had contrasting outings in the tournament so far. While New Zealand has been one of the best sides in the competition, Pakistan has had an inconsistent run in the Super 12s stage.

New Zealand was the team to beat in Group A of the Super 12s round as they finished at the top of the table with 7 points. They opened their campaign in style as they defeated defending champions, Australia, by 89 runs. They then went on to defeat Sri Lanka and Ireland while they only lost one match against England.

Pakistan, on the other hand, marginally made their way through to the semi-finals. After losing their opening two matches, against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back and defeated Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Later, a shock victory of the Netherlands over South Africa helped the Men in Green to book their place in the knockout round.

The high-pulsating encounter between the two sides will commence at 1:00 pm at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of a jam-packed crowd.

Ball-by-ball action, live scorecard, and live score of the Pakistan vs New Zealand semi-final can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s T20 World Cup 2022 live score coverage.

Pakistan vs. New Zealand match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports. Fans can also enjoy the action via live streaming on their mobile phones. Pakistan vs. New Zealand live stream will be available on a number of platforms, including ARY Zap mobile app, Daraz App, Jazz Tamasha App, and tapmad TV.

Here are the links for live streaming:

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. tapmad TV (Android) LINK 4. tapmad TV (iOS) LINK 5. Ary Zap (Android) LINK 6. Ary Zap (iOS) LINK 7. Jazz Tamasha (Android) LINK 8. Jazz Tamasha (iOS) LINK

