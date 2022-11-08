T20 World Cup Fever Grips Supreme Court of Pakistan

An unusual discussion about the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals between the lawyers and Chief Justice (CJ), Umar Ata Bandial, unfolded during the hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments case today.

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench consisting of CJ Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

According to reports, the federal government’s lawyers requested the bench that the hearing be postponed to a later date rather than tomorrow due to the highly anticipated semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand.

During the hearing, the federal government’s counsel, Makhdoom Ali Khan, asked CJ Bandial to schedule the hearing after tomorrow’s match, which will begin at 1 PM.

To this, CJ Umar Ata Bandial sarcastically suggested canceling the hearing and installing a screen outside the SC, and stated that he was completely unaware of tomorrow’s match.

However, PTI’s attorney, Khawaja Haris, argued that the matter has already been prolonged and urged the CJ and other bench members not to delay it further.

Following that, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah reminded him that he knows how much of a cricket fan he is and that he should stop being so stubborn about it.