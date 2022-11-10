10,000 People Arrive in Karachi Daily for Work

The Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has revealed that over 10,000 people from across the country travel to Karachi for work every day.

He said this while speaking to the delegation of the 49th Specialized Training Programme and 25th Command Course officers of the Police Department on their visit to the KMC office on Wednesday.

He continued that urban regions continue to expand due to rising population because of migration into metropolitan, putting additional strain on the city’s resources.

The combustion of fuel and the disposal of industrial waste contribute to the rise of environmental contaminants that can harm people’s health, as well as the region’s plants, and wildlife, he added.

KMC Administrator suggested infrastructure be developed further.

According to him, Karachi is a mini-Pakistan with people of all ethnicities and sects living there and thus, has unique challenges and more budget requirements than other cities.

He explained that receiving the municipal utility tax through the electricity bill will help the KMC, Pakistan’s largest local authority, get back on its feet.

Although we have not imposed a utility tax recently, it has been in effect since 2009. We have further cut the utility tax to make it easier for people to pay.

He went on to say that individuals working in the world’s developed cities do not add to the city’s population burden since they reside in the suburbs of the city and drive for several hours to go to work. Unfortunately, residents in Pakistan tend to reside in city centers and park their cars in the vicinity of their offices.

Despite the fact that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation controls just 27.4% of the city’s area, the name Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) makes people think of all municipal matters.