Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Launched With New Chipset and Design

2023 is not quite here yet, but we are already getting phones that are meant for next year. Infinix has quietly launched a 2023 edition of the Zero 5G. As per usual, it’s not that different from before with only a new chipset and slightly updated cameras.

Just like before, the phone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The design brings a subtle change over its predecessor, with larger camera sensors that match each other in size. Other than that, its appearance is almost entirely identical and the fingerprint sensor resides on the side.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC has been swapped out with the brand-new Dimensity 1080 chip. This is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space that is expandable through a memory card. This time, you get Android 12 instead of 11, and Infinix’s XOS skin has also been updated to version 12.0.

Sadly, the 13MP telephoto sensor is gone and now you only get a duo of 2MP shooters alongside the 50MP main camera. The selfie camera is still a 16MP shooter. There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with 33W fast charging, which is no different either.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Specifications