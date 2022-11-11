Breakdown of Players From Each Country Who’ve Registered for PSL 8 Draft

The draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is around the corner and some of the top international players from across the world have registered in hopes of getting picked by the franchises for PSL 8.

Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament is getting bigger and better with each passing season as PSL 8 has garnered a lot of attention from international superstars such as Aaron Finch, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Players from associate nations such as Netherlands, UAE, and Scotland have also registered for the draft as they hope to gain some exposure by playing alongside some of the top T20 players in the world.

Let’s have a look at the breakdown of the players from each country registered for the PSL 8 draft.

Country Number of Players Notable Names Afghanistan 43 Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Australia 14 Aaron Finch Bangladesh 28 Shakib Al Hasan England 139 Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid Ireland 9 Paul Stirling New Zealand 6 Jimmy Neesham South Africa 25 David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell Sri Lanka 60 Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga West Indies 38 Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell Zimbabwe 11 Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza Netherlands 15 Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann Scotland 10 NA UAE 25 NA Canada 10 NA

The draft for PSL 8 is expected to be held within the next few weeks while the franchises will announce their retentions by the end of the deadline today.

The final details regarding the registered players’ list and the draft is expected to be announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the conclusion of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup.