K-Electric Consumers to Get Rs. 5.13 Per Unit Refund in Next Bill

The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday slashed the power tariff by Rs. 5.13 per unit under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for K-Electric consumers for the month of September.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, KE had requested a reduction of Rs. 4.62 per unit in FCA during NEPRA’s public hearing held on 25th October. However, following the arguments and estimates the power regulator approved a negative FCA of Rs. 5.13 per unit.

The regulator directed the KE to reflect the fuel adjustment in the bills of November. The adjustment will apply for one month only.

The reduced tariff will not be applicable to lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agriculture consumers, and electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) consumers.

Earlier this week, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs. 0.081 per unit in power tariff for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs).