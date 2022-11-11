List of Players Retained by Franchises for PSL 2023

With the draft for PSL 8 scheduled to be held in a few days, the franchises have announced the players who will be retained for the upcoming edition of the league.

According to the rules, each franchise is allowed to retain eight players across categories while the others have to be released for the draft.

Here are the players retained by each team:

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Platinum) Asif Ali (Diamond) Wasim Jnr (Diamond) Hasan Ali (Gold) Azam Khan (Gold) Faheem Ashraf (Gold) Colin Munro (Silver) Paul Stirling (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (Platinum) Wahab Riaz (Diamond) Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) Mohammad Haris (Gold) Amir Jamal (Silver) Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) Salman Irshad (Silver) –

Quetta Gladiators

Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum) Jason Roy (Diamond) Iftikhar Ahmad (Diamond) Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) Sarfaraz Ahmad (Gold) Umar Akmal (Silver) Naveen-ul-Haq (Silver) Will Smeed (Silver)

Karachi Kings

Haider Ali (Platinum) Shoaib Malik (Diamond) Imad Wasim (Diamond) Mohammad Amir (Diamond) Sharjeel Khan (Silver) Mir Hamza (Silver) Amir Yamin (Silver) Qasim Akram (Emerging)

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum) Shan Masood (Diamond) Khushdil Shah (Diamond) Rilee Rossouw (Diamond) Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) Tim David (Gold) Ihsanullah Abbas Afridi

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi (Platinum) Rashid Khan (Platinum) Haris Rauf (Diamond) David Wiese (Diamond) Abdullah Shafiq (Gold) Kamran Ghulam (Silver) Harry Brook (Silver) Zaman Khan (Emerging)

As the trades and retentions have been confirmed, all the players not listed by any team will be available to be picked in the draft which is expected to be conducted in the next few days.