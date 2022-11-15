Internships Made Mandatory in Islamabad’s Public and Private Universities

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training unanimously passed the bill titled “The Federal University (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” making internships a mandatory part of the curriculum for all public and private universities located in federal territory.

The parliamentary panel met with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in the chair here on Tuesday. Senator Seemee Ezdi, mover of the bill, informed the committee that the primary aim is to make internships a mandatory part of the curriculum for all public and private universities located in federal territory.

In addition, the senate committee was also briefed by the VC of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, regarding the responsibilities, administrative control, faculty, and fee structure of the university. He apprised the committee that the university is self-sufficient despite the closure of two year BA program by HEC in which the university enrolls 1.5 lac students annually. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was of the opinion that the policy should not be implemented in a jiff but instead should be implemented gradually.

He further added that the policy that rules 1.5 lac students out of the spectrum is not even a policy and advised the ministry to coordinate with HEC and AIOU in this regard and submit a report within 15 days. The chair also directed the HEC officials to submit a report as to why the funds were not provided to AIOU. He also asked the VC to satisfy the committee about the sudden increase in the fee for the BA program from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 19,000 at the next meeting.

Discussing the matter of fake institutions, Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked that it is the duty of the HEC to take stern action against fake institutions and ensure quality education across the country. He also directed the HEC to submit a report before the committee in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, VC of BZU, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, and other concerned officers were also in attendance.