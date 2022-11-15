Why Money-Rich Indian Premier League is Rapidly Losing Popularity?

For quite some time, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been in the spotlight for its extravagant spending on players and a few controversies here and there. Last year, it was reported that the money-rich tournament viewership had dropped by 35% when compared to the 2021 edition.

The performance of the Indian team in the T20 mega events has now called into question the league’s credibility in producing talent, and many former cricketers have raised this question following the T20 World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ Australian Captain Decides to Skip Next Year’s IPL

When the Rohit-Sharma-led side was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram stated in a talk show that the Men in Blue had never won the T20 World Cup since the inception of IPL.

Former cricketer, Daren Sammy, fueled the debate even further when he stated that Indian cricketers are not playing in leagues other than the IPL and that this is one of the reasons for India’s failure in the T20 World Cups.

ALSO READ Stuart Broad Appreciates Shaheen Afridi’s Fighting Spirit Despite Injury

Earlier today, Australia captain, Pat Cummins’ withdrawal from the IPL even though there is no national duty during that period is another thing that can and will be debated in detail in the cricket fraternity. England’s Alex Hales has also pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Cricket experts believe that providing batting-friendly surfaces has put batters in a comfort zone, and when they go out to play on fast tracks, they struggle to maintain that consistency in scoring runs.

ALSO READ Shan Masood and Shadab Khan Take Responsibility for Losing Final Against England

One such example is Australian middle-order batter, Glenn Maxwell, who is one of the most in-demand batters in IPL but he failed to perform in T20 World Cup 2022 even in home conditions.

KL Rahul, who was the talk of the town during the IPL, finishing the 2022 edition as the second-highest run-scorer, failed to impress fans in the recently concluded World Cup in Australia, is another example of this.

ALSO READ Venue of 1st Pakistan Vs. England Test Likely to be Changed

Let’s have a look at some of the numbers from two events:

Batter Event Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Glenn Maxwell IPL 13 301 27.36 169.10 T20 WC 2022 4 118 39.33 161.64 KL Rahul IPL 15 616 51.33 135.38 T20 WC 2022 6 128 21.33 120.75 Quinton de Kock IPL 15 508 36.28 148.97 T20 WC 2022 5 124 31.00 161.03 David Miller IPL 16 481 68.71 142.72 T20 WC 2022 3 78 78.00 122.23 David Warner IPL 4 44 48.00 150.52 T20 WC 2022 12 432 11.00 110.24

A number of players including Sam Billings have also withdrawn from next year’s IPL to focus on the longest format of cricket. More withdrawals are likely to follow, especially due to the packed schedules of numerous playing nations, and IPL’s popularity is likely to dip further.