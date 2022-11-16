11-Year-Old Yusuf Shah Beats IQ Score of Einstein and Hawking

An 11-year-old British Muslim schoolboy surpassed the IQ score of the famous geniuses Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

The sixth-grade student, Yusuf Shah secured an IQ score of 162, while Stephen Hawking had a record score of 160. Albert Einstein is believed to have a similar IQ although he never took the test.

Shah’s score places him among the top 1% of everyone who has ever taken the test.

He reveals that he attempted the Mensa IQ test because his friends always told him that he is very smart and that he wanted to find out if he was intelligent enough to be among the top 2 percent of the population.

He celebrated his achievement by eating out at Nando’s with his family, expressing that he feels special to have a certificate just for himself.

He further expressed that he loves doing anything that stimulates his brain and that he aspires to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford.

The young math enthusiast enjoys Sudoku and Rubik’s cubes. He started to play with the cubes in January and it merely took him a month to solve them effortlessly.

His mother, Sana, conveyed her pride and stated that he is the first person from her family to take the Mensa test. Sana admitted that she was apprehensive because her child had to take the test in a room full of children, but she is overjoyed with his performance.