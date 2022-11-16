Here’s Your First Look at Samsung Galaxy A54 [Leak]

Samsung’s growing mid-range Galaxy A-series is known for offering affordable and good value-for-money smartphones with the A50 phones being in the sweet spot. The Samsung Galaxy A53 debuted in March, and its successor, the Galaxy A54, is anticipated to follow suit soon.

Samsung hasn’t said anything about the Galaxy A54 yet, but OnLeaks has shown us what it will look like.

From the front, Samsung Galaxy A54 looks exactly like the Galaxy A53. It has a center-punch-hole camera and a display that measures 6.4 inches, which is 0.1 inches smaller than the A53, something you’ll only notice with the two phones side by side. Also, it has the same 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution as the Galaxy A53.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy A54 features three cameras, with a 50MP primary camera, instead of four like the Galaxy A53. In addition, the triple cameras bulge from the Galaxy A54’s flat panel because they aren’t placed inside a camera island like the A53.

The bottom of the Samsung Galaxy A54 houses a USB-C port, a speaker, and the main mic. The SIM card slot and the secondary mic are placed at the top of the phone, while the volume rocker and power button are on the frame’s right side.

The fingerprint scanner doesn’t appear to be integrated into the power button. So, it is likely that Galaxy A54 will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, which implies that it will have an AMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is 0.1 mm thicker than the A53, indicating that it has a bigger battery. As per the previous rumors, it will come with a 5,100 mAh battery (A53 has a 5,000 mAh unit).

Considering Samsung sticks to its 12-month release cycle, the Galaxy A54 might hit stores in March 2023.