Here is What Google’s First Foldable Phone May Look Like [Images]

Now that the Pixel 7’s launch is out of the way, it seems that Google is shifting its focus back to the rumored Pixel Fold. This is expected to be Google’s first foldable phone and a rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

A new report from FrontPageTech, which has a good track record for leaks, has shared detailed renders for the folding phone. According to these renders, the Pixel Fold will simply look like a folding version of the Pixel 7 Pro. It has the same iconic camera visor on the back, except it doesn’t merge into the phone’s sides, since this version actually needs to fold. There are three camera lenses on it.

Take a look at the image below.

Unlike the Z Fold, the Pixel Fold has a shorter and wider design similar to the Oppo Find N. As a result, the outer screen looks strikingly similar to a regular smartphone. This should also make the phone more pocket friendly. In terms of thickness, it appears to be slightly slimmer than the Z Fold 4, but there is no word on the phone’s weight.

The outer screen has a centered punch-hole selfie camera and notable bezels around it. The main screen does not seem to have a selfie camera, but there are sizable bezels at the top and bottom, so the camera may be tucked in there. Or perhaps Google will go the same route as Samsung and add an under-screen selfie camera, but there is no confirmation on that info.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold will launch at a starting price of $1,799 and it will be available in Obsidian Black and Chalk White colors. The phone is not expected to launch until 2023.