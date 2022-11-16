Pakistani Visitors Were Sent Back From UAE Due to Fake Return Tickets

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was informed on Wednesday that the main reason for Pakistani visitors being sent back from the UAE was that they did not fulfill the criteria of the UAE government and had bogus return tickets.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Farooq Naek, deliberated over the matter of action taken against Pakistanis who were sent back to Pakistan from the UAE. The committee was informed that these were sporadic incidents that were not linked together.

ALSO READ UAE Golden Visa Holders Can Now Sponsor 10-Year Residency for Parents

The main reason for the visitors being sent back was that they did not fulfill the criteria set by the UAE government. The committee was further informed that it was found that the return tickets which are a prerequisite for travel to the UAE were not genuine.

The committee chairman showed grave concern regarding this and said that such incidents harm the image of the country and directed the Foreign Office to take strict action in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senators Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Mehr Taj Roghani, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Danesh Kumar, Bahramand Khan Tangi, and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports attending the meeting.