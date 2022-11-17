Customs Officials Seize 500 kg Pork at Islamabad Airport

Officials of Pakistan Customs have detained 500 kilograms (kg) of pork meat at the Islamabad International Airport.

Sources told ProPakistani that customs officials posted at the Islamabad airport confiscated 18 cartons of pork meat from foreign nationals.

The passenger, Juping Liao, was coming from Sharjah on flight PA213, and scanning his baggage revealed suspicious goods. Pork meat did not qualify as bona fide baggage, whereas it is prohibited or restricted under Pakistan’s law.

Recently, a blue-eyed Customs inspector had allowed a Chinese passenger to go with banned pork meat, and Customs high-ups, despite having details, did not take any action against the said inspector, who allegedly facilitated the passenger.

It is worth noting that the customs officials at the Islamabad airport also misled their superiors.

In this particular incident, Customs officials told their higher-ups that a Chinese lady named Lily brought cartons of pork meat from a Dubai flight, while the actual passenger was Juping Liao, who frequently visits Pakistan with banned items.