Health Committee Asks Health Ministry to Ensure Quality Healthcare in Govt Employees Hospital

The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has asked the Health Ministry for the provision of required resources for ensuring quality healthcare services in the Federal Government Employees Hospital.

The meeting of the committee held at Federal Government Employees Hospital, Islamabad, and chaired by Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, directed the management of the polyclinic to assess the hospital’s requirements for infrastructure, human resources (HR), and equipment, enabling the ministry to take appropriate action for resource allocation.

The committee also stressed the need for healthcare facilities in different parts of the capital in order to ease the burden on Polyclinic. The committee observed that Polyclinic, being a tertiary care hospital, was performing the functions of a primary hospital.

The committee visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about the health of patients admitted there. The committee appreciated the services offered at the hospital. The Executive Director (ED) of Polyclinic apprised the committee of the ongoing expansion and upgrade work at various facilities.

Briefing the committee on the healthcare facilities available in the hospital, the ED mentioned that the hospital was doing its best with the available financial and human resources. He said that the construction of the Jinnah Polyclinic in the G-11 sector of Islamabad has been planned to ease the burden on the existing health facilities.

He further said that a case for recruitment on vacant posts has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry for approval. The ED said that presently the hospital does not offer cardiac, pediatric, or neurological surgeries.

The committee directed the ED to recall all the employees on deputation to other provinces or departments in order to replenish the HR pool. The committee also directed that the complaints of harassment at the workplace be addressed. The committee stressed running campaigns through the media to create awareness for the prevention of diseases.

The Committee was attended by members of the national assembly: Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatehmi, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Mr. Ramesh Lal, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, the Special Secretary M/o NHSR&C, the Executive Director, and heads of the departments of the Poly Clinic.