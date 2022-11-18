Punjab Won’t Use EVMs in Upcoming Local Govt Elections

The provincial government of Punjab has been asked to amend the law about using the newly introduced electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local government elections.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary and the secretary of the Punjab local government and community development department to take the necessary steps.

ALSO READ ECP Says NADRA’s Overseas Voting System Will Make Next Elections Controversial

According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated that these machines would have to be produced in-house by the provincial government, with no competitive process required.

One of the ECP officials while speaking to the media said that keeping the largest province of the country in mind, the authority would need approximately 205,000 EVMs for local government (LG) elections.

ALSO READ How to Change Your Voting Station for Next General Elections

However, sources have revealed the Punjab local government department has agreed to the ECP’s proposal to hold elections without EVMs and will send a summary to the chief minister in this regard.