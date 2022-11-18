Shadab Khan’s Wholesome Response to Sarfaraz Ahmed Goes Viral on Twitter

Pakistan’s former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and current limited overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, were involved in a heartwarming Twitter exchange regarding Sarfaraz’s son, Abdullah.

A video of Sarfaraz practicing with his son during the innings break of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Sindh and Northern surfaced on Twitter. The video garnered a lot of attention as the fans enjoyed the wholesome moment between father and son.

Wicketkeeper Batsman @SarfarazA_54 cute son Abdullah's practice with father during innings break in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match at Karachi. pic.twitter.com/XOV2xqRqf8 — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) November 17, 2022

The video also caught the attention of Sarfaraz Ahmed who tagged the explosive all-rounder, Shadab Khan, and told him to check out the leg-spin skills of Abdullah. Shadab, who is an exceptional leg-spinner himself, took note of Abdullah’s bowling and showered praises on his exceptional talent at such a young age.

Shadab tweeted, “Abdullah ne pehle saifi bhai ke dil mai meri jaga le li ab Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye (First Abdullah replaced me in Sarfaraz’s heart. Now, I hope he doesn’t replace me in the Pakistan team)”

Abdullah ne pehle saifi bhai ke dil mai meri jaga le li ab Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye @SarfarazA_54 https://t.co/mRFhsnT5aC — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 17, 2022

Shadab’s heartwarming response went viral on social media as the fans praised the camaraderie between the two players. Shadab’s response garnered over 26,000 likes and 1,200 retweets.

Sarfaraz was also quick to respond, saying both have a place in his heart. Shadab thanked his former captain for everything he has done for him in his professional career.

Shadab made his international debut under the captaincy of Sarfaraz back in 2017. The two players were instrumental in Pakistan’s title-winning run in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s first Champions Trophy title in history.