Pandya Likely to Replace Sharma as BCCI Sacks Selection Committee

India’s all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is likely to replace Rohit Sharma as T20I captain, as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) undergoes major changes.

According to reports, the entire BCCI selection committee, led by former cricketer, Chetan Sharma, has been sacked after India’s repeated failures in major ICC major tournaments. BCCI has invited new applications for the five-person selection committee as they look to revamp Indian cricket after a poor outing in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Indian Board has already undergone a major change recently as Roger Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president. Under Binny’s reign, the BCCI is expected to make some huge changes including removing Rohit Sharma as T20I captain.

Rohit Sharman’s captaincy in the shortest format of the game has been under question after Team India’s semi-final exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Cricket experts have been left unimpressed with Rohit’s captaincy as India was unable to perform up to their abilities in the mega-event.

Hardik Pandya is seen as the ideal candidate for the captaincy role as he led Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season. Pandya has already been named the T20I captain for India’s series against New Zealand and it is expected that he will continue in the role as India starts it preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.