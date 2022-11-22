HEC Announces Post-Graduate Scholarships for Baloch, Ex-FATA Students

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced postgraduate (MS/MPhil programs) for exceptional students from Balochistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), so they can study in HEC-recognized universities and degree-awarding institutions (DAIs).

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all areas of studies/disciplines under “Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II)” Batch-V.

The following is all you need to know about the HEC Scholarships for students from Balochistan and the former FATA:

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must possess a Local/Domicile Certificate from Balochistan province/erstwhile FATA.

The candidates must have completed 16 years of education with at least 60% marks.

The candidates must have a maximum age of 35 years as of the closing date.

The candidates must have acquired the requisite academic qualifications on or before the closing date.

The candidates who are already availing of any other HEC/government scholarship are not eligible to apply.

The candidates will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to MS/MPhil programs.

Benefits

The tuition fee and other charges (including hostel fee) – maximum Rs. 60,000 per semester/year.

A living allowance of Rs. 10,000 per month with an annual increment of Rs. 500 for 2nd year.

A book allowance of Rs. 6,000 per annum.

A traveling allowance of Rs. 5,000 per annum.

An initial settlement allowance of Rs. 10,000, once.

How to Apply

The candidates are required to submit applications online through the HEC website (hard copies of applications and any other documents are not required at this stage).

The candidates have to Deposit/Bank Challan/Bank Draft/Pay Order of Rs. 1000/- (non-refundable), as an application processing fee in Habib Bank Limited:

Account Number 1742 7900 1334 01,

Title of Account: Higher Education Commission,

Branch Code: 1742.

The original bank payment record/slip must be uploaded with the online application and it should be kept safe by the candidate to present it at the test center (no one will be allowed to sit in the test without producing the original bank deposit slip).

the candidate must submit the online application after completing the application form. Saved and incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

Deadline

The last date for submission of the online application form is 19 December 2022.

Additional Information to Remember

Scholarships will be awarded on merit and district/agency quota.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the aptitude test (conducted by HEC) and academic credentials.

The candidates have to secure at least 50% marks on the test.

The scholarship distribution ratio for the students of Balochistan and FATA is 50:50.

Candidates already enrolled in any MS/MPhil programme may also apply.

The candidates are advised to visit the HEC website for further details and IN/OUT category explanation before filling out the application form.

A merit list of scholarships will be prepared on the basis of online information/data provided by the applicants, and in case of any misrepresentation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be canceled at any stage.

The candidates are advised to check their emails and the HEC website regularly for any updates and are required to apply well before the closing date to get assistance in case of any inconvenience.