Karachi University Announces Admissions in Multiple Degree Programs for 2023

The University of Karachi (KU) announced on Monday the entry test-based online admissions 2023 for the morning session and instructed eager students to submit their online forms by November 29, 2022.

The KU is now accepting morning entrance test-based online admissions for the 2023 academic year in B.E., BS, B.Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programs), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program), and Department of Visual Studies.

Dr. Saima Akhtar, Director of Admissions at the university, has advised students to access admission details, the online admission form, the prospectus, and admission-related regulations from the official web portal and attach the necessary documents together with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline.

She revealed that the KU is providing a four-year BS degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics for the very first time, while the KU introduced a BS program in Chinese (2+2 split program), BS Poultry Science, BS Public Health, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, and BS Genetics last year.

It is important to remember that the applicants applying for admission to the university on the basis of certificates or degrees that are not awarded by Public Sector Boards or Universities of Pakistan must provide an Equivalence Certification by the KU Equivalence Committee (for Bachelors Level Degrees/Certificates)/Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCC) for Intermediate/A Level Certificates at least three (3) days prior to the Announcement of the Admission List.