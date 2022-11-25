Japan Seeks Resolution of Issues Related to JICA-Funded Projects in Pakistan

A high-level delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has sought cooperation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the resolution of issues related to ongoing projects funded by JICA.

The delegation, led by Ito Teruyuki, Director General of South Asia Department, (JICA) held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday.

Teruyuki conveyed his condolences to the flood victims of Pakistan and informed that the government of Japan has already provided relief goods as well as a grant for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

He also apprised that Japan is undertaking a technical assistance project for flood control and response. In this regard, formalities have already started. He also informed that JICA is looking forward to attending the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Japanese side sought cooperation from the ministry in the resolution of issues related to ongoing projects funded by JICA.

The minister informed that the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan is expected to be held in the second week of January.

He further suggested having enhanced engagement between the two countries in the fields of information technology (IT) and automobiles. He assured the Japanese side that the ministry will extend all possible support in the resolution of issues related to JICA-funded projects.

The Economic Affairs secretary appreciated the Government of Japan for their continued support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in the future. He assured the Japanese side of all possible support in resolving issues of mutual interest related to JICA-funded projects.

DG JICA was accompanied by Yasumitsu Kinoshita, Chief Representative JICA Pakistan Office, Tsuyoshi Hara, Senior Representative, JICA, and Erico Nakamura, Deputy Assistant Director, JICA during the meeting.