Massive Hack Exposes Phone Numbers, Email Addresses, and More of Millions on Twitter

It seems that Twitter has not yet seen the end of its problems, as a huge data breach has leaked private user data of millions on the platform. What’s worse is that it was done using the same vulnerability as last time which already had exposed private information of over 5.4 million Twitter users.

According to a new report from BleepingComputer, a new data dump is being offered for free, but this breach is more damaging than the last one since it concerns over 10 million people this time. This information was later reportedly sold on the dark web.

According to the security researcher who broke the news, Chad Loder, the leak exposes people’s phone numbers, verified statuses, account names, Twitter IDs, biographies, and even their screen names. Loder first published this finding on Twitter but he was banned from the platform soon after for allegedly releasing this information. He has now moved to Mastodon and posted his findings again.

Loder said that he had just learned of a Twitter data breach affecting millions of EU and US accounts. He contacted the phone number of one of the victims and learned that the leak was indeed accurate. This incident took place no later than 2021, according to Bleeping Computer, which analyzed over 1.3 million phone numbers from France to verify the breach.

We’ll have to wait and see how Twitter handles this situation as there is still no official word from them on the matter.